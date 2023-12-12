Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Caroline Catz narrates "Farewell Doc Martin" to celebrate its 10 seasons. The stand-alone special goes behind-the-scenes to share the secrets of the beloved British dramedy DOC MARTIN.

From the show's inception to its final days of filming, learn details about Doc and Louisa's love story, the inspirations for the medical cases, and the real-life filming locations through on-set footage and in-depth interviews with the cast and crew. Uncover the fantastic journey for all involved in the production, and the lasting legacy of this series as the cast and crew prepare to say goodbye.

© Neil Genower © Buffalo Pictures & All3Media International / APT Behind-the-scenes footage of cast and crew filming of the beloved British dramedy DOC MARTIN.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Farewell Doc Martin" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Seasons 8-10 are currently available to stream with KPBS Passport.

Distributed by American Public Television

