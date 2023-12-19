MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE ON MASTERPIECE: Season 4 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 7 - Feb. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / Binge all six episodes of this series starting on the night of its broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

In Season 4 of MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE, Eliza has taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons) and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside of work, her relationship with William (the Duke) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.

Episode 1: "Elysium" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza teams up with Duke to investigate a burglary in a high-end brothel whose clients include important members of the British government.

Episode 2: "Six Feet Under" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a close friend of Mr. Potts is murdered, Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers.

Episode 3: "Origins" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The story of how it all began. It’s twelve years earlier and Duke and Eliza meet for the very first time.

Episode 4: "The Diamond Feather" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role at Nash & Sons. Meanwhile, Duke receives an offer that brings their relationship to a crisis point.

Episode 5: "The Calling" Premieres Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together when an explosive case takes them into a cutthroat industry where people will kill to keep their secrets.

Episode 6: "The Fugitive" Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder. She must find him before the police do or risk losing everything.

