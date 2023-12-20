FUNNY WOMAN: Season 1 (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 7 - Feb. 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Binge all six episodes of this series starting on the night of its broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

FUNNY WOMAN is the story of Barbara Parker, a small-town beauty queen who dares to have bigger dreams. It’s the 1960s when Barbara sets off for London, determined to follow in the footsteps of her idol, American actress and comedienne Lucille Ball. Barbara packs her bags and heads off to the city where she looks to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.

FUNNY WOMAN: Preview

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / Sky UK For Barbara (Gemma Arterton), being crowned Miss Blackpool Belle may not be enough.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Beauty queen Barbara Parker sets off to London and embarks on her dream to work in show business.

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / Sky UK Barbara (Gemma Arterton) makes fast friends with another funny woman, the clever and sarcastic Marjorie (Alexa Davies).

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Barbara lands a lead role in a new TV sitcom, but just as she’s about to realize her dream, news from home threatens to derail her plans. Will she return to Blackpool or seize her moment in London?

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / PBS On the television set of the new sitcom, "The Jim and Barbara Show."

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Barbara’s life changes overnight. Intoxicated by success, she embarks on a romance with Clive.

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / PBS Barbara (Gemma Arterton) and Clive (Tom Bateman) share a toast.

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, Jan. 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Barbara and Clive’s off-screen romance is the talk of the town, but she makes a discovery that threatens to bring down the whole show.

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / PBS Barbara (Gemma Arterton) and Diane (Clare-Hope Ashitey) discuss their latest career moves.

Episode 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Barbara is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over. A remorseful Clive decides to win her back. Will Barbara forgive him?

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / PBS Barbara (Gemma Arterton) and Clive (Tom Bateman) share a dance.

Episode 6 premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team reunites to record the last show. It is a triumph, but there are a few surprises still in store for Barbara as the series reaches its finale.

© Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited / PBS Gemma Arterton as Barbara, now national muse Sophie Straw, in FUNNY WOMAN.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS App. Binge all six episodes of this series starting on the night of its broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

Credits: Directed by Oliver Parker. Adapted for the screen by Morwenna Banks, from the best-selling Nick Hornby novel "Funny Girl."