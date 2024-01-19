CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Kebab, Hummus and Date Cookies

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, we honor the beautiful city of Antakya, Turkey, which we visited shortly before an earthquake devastated this historic community. Christopher Kimball starts us off with Turkish Skillet Kebab with Charred Peppers and Tomatoes.

MILK STREET / APT Turkish Hummus

Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up soft and lemony Turkish Hummus. To finish, Chris and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh bake Date-Stuffed Semolina Cookies.

Erika LaPresto / APT Turkish Date-Filled Semolina Cookies

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.