CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Kebab, Hummus and Date Cookies

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:12 AM PST
Turkish Skillet Kebab with Charred Peppers and Tomatoes
MILK STREET
/
APT
Turkish Skillet Kebab with Charred Peppers and Tomatoes

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, we honor the beautiful city of Antakya, Turkey, which we visited shortly before an earthquake devastated this historic community. Christopher Kimball starts us off with Turkish Skillet Kebab with Charred Peppers and Tomatoes.

Turkish Hummus
MILK STREET
/
APT
Turkish Hummus

Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up soft and lemony Turkish Hummus. To finish, Chris and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh bake Date-Stuffed Semolina Cookies.

Turkish Date-Filled Semolina Cookies
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Turkish Date-Filled Semolina Cookies
Kebab, Hummus and Date Cookies | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 15

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
