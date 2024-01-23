Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Loaf Cakes: Chocolate, Plum and Lemon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:15 PM PST
Upside-Down Cardamom-Spiced Plum Cake featuring a caramel-y layer of sliced fruit and a buttery cake
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Upside-Down Cardamom-Spiced Plum Cake featuring a caramel-y layer of sliced fruit and a buttery cake

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, London-based baker Claire Ptak teaches us her favorite loaf cakes! First up is a quick Double-Chocolate Loaf cake that boasts a remarkably deep color, rich flavor and a velvety crumb.

A quick Double-Chocolate Loaf cake that boasts a remarkably deep color, rich flavor and a velvety crumb
MILK STREET
/
APT
A quick Double-Chocolate Loaf cake that boasts a remarkably deep color, rich flavor and a velvety crumb

Next, Lemon and Caraway Butter Cake, an elegant, bright, old-fashioned British teacake. Last but not least, Upside-Down Cardamom-Spiced Plum Cake featuring a caramel-y layer of sliced fruit and a buttery cake.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Lemon and Caraway Butter Cake
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Lemon and Caraway Butter Cake

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

Loaf Cakes: Chocolate, Plum and Lemon | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 16

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News