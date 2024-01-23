CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Loaf Cakes: Chocolate, Plum and Lemon

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, London-based baker Claire Ptak teaches us her favorite loaf cakes! First up is a quick Double-Chocolate Loaf cake that boasts a remarkably deep color, rich flavor and a velvety crumb.

Next, Lemon and Caraway Butter Cake, an elegant, bright, old-fashioned British teacake. Last but not least, Upside-Down Cardamom-Spiced Plum Cake featuring a caramel-y layer of sliced fruit and a buttery cake.

Erika LaPresto / APT Lemon and Caraway Butter Cake

Loaf Cakes: Chocolate, Plum and Lemon | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 16

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.