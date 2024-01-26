INDEPENDENT LENS: Sister Úna Lived a Good Death

Premieres Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

A wisecracking Catholic nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death in “Sister Úna Lived a Good Death.” The documentary follows the final months of Sister Úna Feeney of Sisters of Social Service—a social justice-defending “leader of the misfits” and unconventional Catholic nun—thriving with terminal cancer and teaching her community to live into their death.

INDEPENDENT LENS: Trailer | Sister Úna Lived a Good Death

Directed by Par Parekh and produced by Ali Hart, this tender and uplifting documentary takes us through the end-of-life journey of Sister Úna Feeney, a Boston-born, SoCal-raised Irish Catholic. She chooses to approach her death with as much originality as she did her life, planning her own funeral, checking off final adventures from her bucket list, and teaching her community to embrace dying with curiosity and humanity.

Josh Kletzkin / PBS Sister Úna and camp friends gather at a reunion.

Filmmaker Quote:

“Death is such a taboo topic in our society, but Sister Úna somehow makes it palatable,” said director Par Parekh. “When we met her in 2018, we were instantly charmed by her mischievous smile and irreverent humor, and knew we needed to share her powerful message with the world. The movie really is a celebration of life, community, and connection—the things Sister Úna valued the most.”

Par Parekh / PBS Sister Úna in a quiet moment at the Pacific Ocean.

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Sister Úna Lived a Good Death” will debut on PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS on Feb. 5, 2024. The film will also be available to stream on the PBS App.