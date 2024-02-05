Gospel Live! Presented By Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

GOSPEL Live! is a concert celebration honoring the legacy of gospel music in America. As a companion to GOSPEL, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., secular and gospel artists sing their favorite gospel classics.

GOSPEL Live! Concert Finale

McGee Media / PBS Tauryn Wells performing at GOSPEL Live!

McGee Media / PBS Close up of Anthony Hamilton on stage during his rehearsal at GOSPEL Live!

GOSPEL is a new four-hour docuseries that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song from executive producer, host, and writer Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Premieres Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV.

The series will be available to stream beginning Feb. 4 with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.