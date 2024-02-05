Give Now
NOVA: Easter Island Origins

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:18 AM PST
Moai at The Quarry
© Blink Films
/
PBS
Moai at The Quarry

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

How were the giant stone heads of Rapa Nui – also known as Easter Island – carved and raised, and why? Since Europeans arrived on this remote Pacific island over 300 years ago, controversy has swirled around the iconic ancient statues and the history of the people who created them.

Now, a new generation of researchers is overturning old theories, revealing the rich history, innovation, and resilience of the Rapanui people, and uncovering intriguing new evidence about where they and their practice of monumental stone building came from.

