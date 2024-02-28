Give Now
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:30 PM PST
"ACL 9th Annual Hall of Honors Trisha Yearwood" premieres March 2, 2024 on PBS.
Courtesy Austin PBS / AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. By Scott Newton
/
ACL
"ACL 9th Annual Hall of Honors Trisha Yearwood" premieres March 2, 2024 on PBS.

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The Ninth Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. Don Henley handles induction honors and performs along with musical salutes from Jo Dee Messina, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark.

Watch Austin City Limits 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood

ACL 9th Annual Hall of Honors Trisha Yearwood" premieres March 2, 2024 on PBS. Watch on your local PBS station or stream it after it airs on the PBS App or at pbs.org/austincitylimits

The Ninth Annual AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Hall of Fame induction honors singer Trisha Yearwood.
Courtesy Austin PBS / AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. By Scott Newton
The Ninth Annual AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Hall of Fame induction honors singer Trisha Yearwood.

Viewers can visit acltv.com for news regarding live streams, future tapings and episode schedules or by following ACL on Facebook and IG. Fans can also browse the ACL YouTube channel for exclusive songs, behind-the-scenes videos and full-length artist interviews.

The ninth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. Don Henley handles induction honors and performs along with musical salutes from Jo Dee Messina, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark. "ACL 9th Annual Hall of Honors Trisha Yearwood" premieres March 2, 2024 on PBS.
Courtesy Austin PBS / AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. By Scott Newton
The ninth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. Don Henley handles induction honors and performs along with musical salutes from Jo Dee Messina, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark. "ACL 9th Annual Hall of Honors Trisha Yearwood" premieres March 2, 2024 on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
