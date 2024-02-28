Monday, March 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The Ninth Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. Don Henley handles induction honors and performs along with musical salutes from Jo Dee Messina, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark.

Watch Austin City Limits 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood

ACL 9th Annual Hall of Honors Trisha Yearwood" premieres March 2, 2024 on PBS.

Courtesy Austin PBS / AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. By Scott Newton The Ninth Annual AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Hall of Fame induction honors singer Trisha Yearwood.

