LUNA & SOPHIE: Season 2

Saturdays, March 23 - April 27, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 - 4 now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App

Luna Kunath and Sophie Pohlmann are best friends and polar opposites. They’re also partners, working together to solve crimes in Potsdam, Berlin’s picturesque little sister, on a team led by boss Bernhard Henschel alongside Officers David Grünbaum and Christoph Westermann, medical examiner Werner Vense and forensics expert Thomas Brandner.

LUNA + SOPHIE Preview

SEASON 2 EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Fatal Attraction” Saturday, March 23 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Luna's father, Harald, who has been in prison for some time, believes he saw a murder in the prison, but there's no corpse and no missing person.

Episode 2: “Diamonds and Thrills” Saturday, March 30 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A hostage situation develops in a jewelry store in Potsdam; two hostages are released, but the shopkeeper is left dead; there is no trace of the perpetrator.

Episode 3: “Family Disgrace” Saturday, April 6 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Professor Konrad Siebold finds his wife dead in front of the house, fallen from the balcony. Everything looks like suicide. But something seems off.

Episode 4: “The Container” Saturday, April 13 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A mystery container appears unexpectedly in the middle of nowhere in Brandenburg, Germany; SOKO Potsdam gets caught up in a web of drugs, car tuning, and a handful of suspects in a murder case.

Episode 5: “The Suicide Tree” Saturday, April 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A botany professor collapses, dead. Luna and Sophie have doubts about if it was a natural death. Why did the dead man scribble letters in the earth beforehand?

Episode 6: “The Curse of the Good Deed” Saturday, April 27 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A homeless man is found dead in the middle of Potsdam; shortly before, he had saved a woman from a robbery.

From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles