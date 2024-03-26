Premieres Monday, April 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, April 3 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Daniel Patrick Moynihan was the quintessential American poet-politician. He alone infused public policy with a language, literature, and lyricism that no American public figure in the latter half of the twentieth century could match. The film takes a personal look at a public man who was not only an intellectual but also an aesthete who was deeply committed to making an inimitable impact on the world.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Moynihan: Preview

With unprecedented access to the Moynihan archives made available by his family, the film will capture and define a character whose life embodied a quintessential American story.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Daniel Patrick Moynihan on going "beyond the melting pot"

The range of Moynihan's interests was extraordinary: architecture, urban planning, public works, transportation safety, international diplomacy, government secrecy and above all, an unyielding commitment to creating systemic change for the American underclass.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Moynihan on working with Nixon across party lines

Credits: A production of Riverside Films LLC, in association with American Masters Pictures. Directed and produced by Joseph Dorman and Toby Perl Freilich. Written by Joseph Dorman. Narrated by Jeffrey Wright. Director of Photography is Roger Grange. Edited by Aaron Kuhn. Executive Producer is Andrew Karsch. Executive Producer for AMERICAN MASTERS is Michael Kantor.