RAPTORS: A FISTFUL OF DAGGERS on NATURE

Premieres Wednesdays, April 10 and 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors. Explore how they survive bitter winters, learn to hunt and undergo epic migrations. Their superpowers of flight, sight, hearing and smell give them dominance over the skies.

NATURE: Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives

Matt Hamilton / © Terra Mater Studios GmbH / PBS Gyrfalcon. Canada.

The two-part series also explores what the future holds for these remarkable birds in a rapidly changing world, due to habitat loss, climate change, persecution and pollution.

Matt Hamilton / © Terra Mater Studios GmbH / PBS Spotted Eagle Owl. South Africa.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Meet The Raptors” Premieres Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors. Explore how they survive bitter winters, learn to hunt and undergo epic migrations. Their superpowers of flight, sight, hearing and smell give them dominance over the skies.

NATURE: Raptor Vs. Deadly Snake

Episode 2: “Extreme Lives” Premieres Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, April 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth. From snowy owls in the high Arctic to honey buzzards raiding hornet nests in Taiwan, raptors can hunt prey in any climate.

NATURE: How Great Grey Owls Hunt Hidden Prey

Watch On Your Schedule: Both episodes of RAPTORS: A FISTFUL OF DAGGERS will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

NATURE: Why Young Caracaras Form Gangs

NATURE on PBS brings rich and rewarding stories from the wild to homes across America. Forty years on, it is the premier voice for the natural world, an essential lens on the creatures, great and small, that sustain us all on our living planet. NATURE is on Facebook / Instagram