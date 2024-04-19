Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

COOK'S COUNTRY: Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 19, 2024 at 12:04 PM PDT
Bridget (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison a showstopping La Vina-Style Cheesecake.
America's Test Kitchen, LLC
/
APT
Bridget (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison a showstopping La Vina-Style Cheesecake.

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb with Charred Scallion Sauce.

Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb with Charred Scallion Sauce
Catrine Kelty
/
Catrine Kelty
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb with Charred Scallion Sauce

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for spray mops. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about a popular cheesecake that's taking the world by storm, and Bridget makes host Julia Collin Davison a showstopping La Viña-Style Cheesecake.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A showstopping La Vina-Style Cheesecake
Elle Simone Scott
/
Elle Simone Scott
A showstopping La Vina-Style Cheesecake

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News