COOK'S COUNTRY: Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

On this episode, Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb with Charred Scallion Sauce.

Catrine Kelty / Catrine Kelty Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb with Charred Scallion Sauce

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for spray mops. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about a popular cheesecake that's taking the world by storm, and Bridget makes host Julia Collin Davison a showstopping La Viña-Style Cheesecake.

Elle Simone Scott / Elle Simone Scott A showstopping La Vina-Style Cheesecake

