Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Neil Diamond is an American legend, one of the finest and most successful songwriters of the last 40 years, a multi-platinum-selling recording artist, and one of the most dynamic and consummate live performers of his generation. This concert from the Sydney Sports Stadium was the culmination of his Australia and New Zealand tour in 1976, an event that marked his comeback to the live stage after a creatively fruitful four-year sabbatical from live performance. The vast crowd was typical of this record-breaking tour, which is still one of the most memorable in Australian history, and Neil Diamond delivered the enthralling performance of a true showman.

Neil Diamond: Thank You Australia PREVIEW

Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and dominated the charts for over five decades with 38 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 10 albums, making appearances in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for a total of 101 weeks. In addition, he has achieved record sales with 40 Gold albums, 21 Platinum albums, and 12 Multi-Platinum albums.

Mercury Studios Ltd. / PBS Neil Diamond performing in Sydney Australia in 1976 at Sydney Sports Stadium.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has also received The Johnny Mercer Award and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, two of the highest honors bestowed upon songwriters. Diamond’s many other achievements include a Golden Globe Award, 13 Grammy nominations, ASCAP Film and Television Award, Billboard Icon Award, American Music Award, and 2009’s NARAS’s MusiCares Person of the Year Award. In 2011, Diamond received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contributions to American culture.

Watch On Your Schedule: This concert is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

