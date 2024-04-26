Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas. Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges recreate them with a meat and potato filling. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares deliciously rich Braised Chicken with Coconut and Plantain.

Connie Miller / APT Deliciously rich Braised Chicken with Coconut and Plantain

To finish, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes our adaptation of Colombian Potato Soup with Chicken, Corn and Capers.

Connie Miller / APT Colombian Potato Soup with Chicken, Corn and Capers.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Cooking of Colombia

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season 7 features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

