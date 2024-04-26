Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Samantha visits New Hampshire on this episode. It's the bright lights of the stage for Samantha as she joins the cast of "RENT" for a vocal warmup on stage at Manchester's historic Palace Theatre before meeting CEO Peter Ramsey for a tour of the fully restored gem of a playhouse.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: New Hampshire's Coast and More

In Manchester's Cat Alley, artists Vivian Beer and Dave Hady introduce Samantha to this one-of-a-kind feline fiesta of street art and good vibes. Nearby, Samantha takes in the fascinating historical artifacts on display at the Millyard Museum and talks with local expert John Clayton about how Manchester became a model city and hotspot of forward-thinking during the Industrial Revolution — a spirit that was carried into the computer age by Ralph Baer, Manchester resident and the founding father of modern video games.

Then it's on to scenic Portsmouth where Sam finds something new to explore in the Museum of Dumb Guy Stuff (the brainchild of two retired guys united by a quirky passion for history and a need to stay out of their wives' hair).

For an excellent coffee break, Samantha pops into Cup of Joe where she meets owner and Portsmouth's Assistant Mayor, JoAnna Kelley. In nearby Dover, Samantha is taught the fine art of making authentic dumplings at Hong Asian Noodle Bar where three friends created a restaurant serving the food they grew up with in China. To wash it all down, Samantha heads to Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, where she "throws back" a pint of hand-crafted microbrew with Master Brewer Annette Lee.

Samantha Brown / WETA / APT In Dover, Samantha (second from left) is taught the fine art of making authentic dumplings at Hong Asian Noodle Bar where three friends created a restaurant serving the food they grew up with in China.

Samantha is nostalgic as she heads to her former hometown of New Castle and meets her mom, Ellie Mae Brown, for a "beach day" before visiting a nearby grand dame coastal hotel, Wentworth by the Sea. She ends her trip with a cool cocktail and hot jazz at Jimmy's Jazz Club in Portsmouth.

