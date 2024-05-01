GREAT PERFORMANCES: Now Hear This: The Composer Is Yoo

Premieres Friday, May 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

For the first time in his life, Yoo sets out on a journey to compose a piece of music. Deciding on a chamber quartet but unsure of how to begin writing, he consults with other composers like Stuart Goodyear, who channels his Trinidadian roots, along with bassist and pianist Susan Cahill, and plays familiar music to uncover his own musical style.

Yoo decides to search for inspiration from his Japanese heritage, and notebook in hand, he travels to Japan to try new activities like the martial art of aikido, meditation, and visiting an interactive arts exhibit to stave off writer’s block and invite inspiration. Finally, Yoo presents the work in progress.

Places visited: California, Japan, New York City, Chicago

Yoo is the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Mexico City Philharmonic and the Music Director of Festival Mozaic, conductor of the Colorado College Music Festival and the Founder of the Medellín Festicámara, a chamber music program that brings together world-class artists with underprivileged young musicians. Recently, he conducted the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and also led L’Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Yomiuri Nippon Orchestra, Seoul Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony, San Francisco Symphony and many others.

Credits: GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS was created by producer, writer and director Harry Lynch and is a production of Arcos Film + Music. Harry Lynch, Scott Yoo and Richard Lim are executive producers.