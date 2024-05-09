Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style

Published May 9, 2024 at 1:01 PM PDT
Briny and savory Butterflied "Grilled" Shrimp
Connie Miller
/
APT
Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Jalisco to learn from some local chefs. In the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake warm, sweet and subtly nutty Corn and Cinnamon Butter Cookies.

Warm, sweet and subtly nutty Corn and Cinnamon Butter Cookies
connie miller
/
APT
Next, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark whips up briny and savory Butterflied "Grilled" Shrimp. Finally, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri assembles Salsa Macha Costeña, made with nuts and chilies.

Salsa Macha Costeña
Connie Miller
/
APT
The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 3

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

