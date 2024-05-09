CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Jalisco to learn from some local chefs. In the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake warm, sweet and subtly nutty Corn and Cinnamon Butter Cookies.

connie miller / APT Warm, sweet and subtly nutty Corn and Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Next, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark whips up briny and savory Butterflied "Grilled" Shrimp. Finally, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri assembles Salsa Macha Costeña, made with nuts and chilies.

Connie Miller / APT Salsa Macha Costeña

The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 3

