GREAT PERFORMANCES: Audra McDonald at the London Palladium

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:51 PM PDT
Audra McDonald<b> </b>performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs recorded from the London Palladium. Musical director Andy Einhorn leads the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.
PBS
Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards as well as two Grammy awards and an Emmy, Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs, including “I Am What I Am,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Will He Like Me?,” “Summertime,” and many more.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Audra McDonald Performs "I Could Have Danced All Night"

Recorded from the London Palladium, musical director Andy Einhorn leads the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra to accompany McDonald.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: What is Audra McDonald's Connection to "Cornet Man"?

Credits: A Steam Motion and Sound production. Produced by David Treatman and Brett Sullivan, and directed for television by Ben Crabb.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
