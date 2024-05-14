GREAT PERFORMANCES: Audra McDonald at the London Palladium

Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards as well as two Grammy awards and an Emmy, Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs, including “I Am What I Am,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Will He Like Me?,” “Summertime,” and many more.

Recorded from the London Palladium, musical director Andy Einhorn leads the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra to accompany McDonald.

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits: A Steam Motion and Sound production. Produced by David Treatman and Brett Sullivan, and directed for television by Ben Crabb.