COOK'S COUNTRY: New Mexican Bounty

Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Bryan Roof visits Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he and host Julia Collin Davison make New Mexican Bean-and-Cheese Turnovers with Green Chile.

Toni Tipton-Martin shares the history of Tomato Clubs in the U.S., and Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster a beautiful Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad.

Keller + Keller / Sally Staub Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

