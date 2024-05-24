Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: New Mexican Bounty

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:05 AM PDT
Ashley Moore (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster (left) a beautiful Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad.
Ashley Moore (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster (left) a beautiful Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad.

Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Bryan Roof visits Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he and host Julia Collin Davison make New Mexican Bean-and-Cheese Turnovers with Green Chile.

New Mexican Bean-and-Cheese Turnovers with Green Chile
New Mexican Bean-and-Cheese Turnovers with Green Chile

Toni Tipton-Martin shares the history of Tomato Clubs in the U.S., and Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster a beautiful Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad.

Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad
Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
