Curse of the Spencers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 6, 2024 at 12:21 PM PDT
Nineteen year-old Lady Diana Spencer (1961 - 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales), fiancee to the Prince of Wales, in London, UK, Nov. 12, 1980.
John Minihan/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
/
Hulton Archive
Nineteen year-old Lady Diana Spencer (1961 - 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales), fiancee to the Prince of Wales, in London, UK, Nov. 12, 1980.

Premieres Monday, June 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

The story of Diana, Princess of Wales, who captivated a global audience as she transcended her marriage to become a true global icon. "Curse of the Spencers" reveals how the events of Diana’s past may have influenced the decisions of her royal future. Focusing on the Spencer family story, the documentary discovers how Diana’s childhood impacted her perspectives – from her mother’s tragic loss of a first son and the devastating custody trial that followed her parents bitter divorce, to the arrival of a hated stepmother and the death of her beloved father.

Curse Of The Spencers Preview

Combining powerful insights from those that knew the princess and her family personally, the documentary traces the striking parallels between her parents' and Diana’s personal life. "Curse of the Spencers" is a story of broken first love, infidelity and heart-breaking family betrayal played out in the glare of the media spotlight. Gain a fascinating glimpse into the woman whose life has all the twist and turns of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Frances Shand Kydd (1936 - 2004) leaving the Royal Courts of Justice following her divorce from her first husband, London, UK, April, 15, 1969. Kydd is the mother of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
/
Hulton Archive
Frances Shand Kydd (1936 - 2004) leaving the Royal Courts of Justice following her divorce from her first husband, London, UK, April, 15, 1969. Kydd is the mother of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from Viacom International Inc.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
