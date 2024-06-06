GREAT DECISIONS IN FOREIGN POLICY: The Geopolitics of Oil

Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube / (not available in the PBS App)

After decades of relative stability, the U.S. energy revolution is beginning to shift the dynamics of the energy market. Once dependent on the Middle East for much of its energy, the U.S. is now producing more of its own—potentially freeing America to pursue a new foreign policy in the region.

Geopolitics of Oil - Trailer

Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs. The program model involves reading the Great Decisions Briefing Book, watching the video series and meeting in a Discussion Group to discuss the most critical global issues facing America today.