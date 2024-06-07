Premieres Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Danny Sotomayor was a man on a mission to address injustice. The fiery, openly gay AIDS activist, political cartoonist, and organizer took to the streets of Chicago, using civil disobedience to wage war on city officials who marginalized the LGBTQ+ community and turned a blind eye to the AIDS crisis − all while fighting a losing battle with the disease himself.

"Outrage of Danny Sotomayor: American Stories" profiles a man who wouldn’t take "no" for an answer and channeled his rage and pain into a movement to effect positive change.

Outrage of Danny Sotomayor: American Stories: Preview

Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WTTW.