Ricky Martin: Live Black and White Tour

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:38 AM PDT
Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 2007, following on the heels of the multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album "MTV Unplugged," Ricky Martin returned with his first-ever live concert to be released commercially, shot in HD.

Performances include “Pégate”/“Raza de Mil Colores”/“Por Arriba, Por Abajo” Medley, “This is Good,” “Jaleo,” “I Don't Care”/“María” Medley,” “Vuelve,” “She's All I Ever Had”/ “Bella,” “It's Alright,” “Livin' la Vida Loca,” “Drop It on Me”/“Lola, Lola”/“La Bomba” Medley, “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida),” “Tal Vez,” “Tu Recuerdo,” and many more.

"Ricky Martin Live: Black And White Tour" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
