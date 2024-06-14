Give Now
El Mole

Published June 14, 2024
"El Mole" focuses on one of the most emblematic dishes of Mexican cuisine and its place of origin — Puebla, Mexico.
Monday, June 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"El Mole" focuses on one of the most emblematic dishes of Mexican cuisine and its place of origin, Puebla, Mexico. According to academic and anthropological sources, the origin of this traditional sauce and marinade dates to the time of the conquest. The approach of traditional Mexican cuisine is shared by local cooks, who demonstrate the process of preparing different recipes. Laura Esquivel Laureada, author of “Como Agua para Chocolate” (“Like Water for Chocolate”) comments that “when tasting the mole, the diner inherits a fragment of the cultural heritage of this country.” She along with a number of historians provide context about the special meaning of mole for Mexicans.

