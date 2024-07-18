Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

COOK'S COUNTRY: Summer Berry Desserts

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:51 PM PDT
Mixed Berry Buckle
Elle Simone
/
Elle Simone
Mixed Berry Buckle

Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, host Bridget Lancaster makes Mixed Berry Buckle, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the history of baked fruit desserts.

How to Make a Mixed Berry Buckle

Ingredient expert Jack Bishop talks about thickening agents.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The Best Thickeners for Baking

Bryan Roof makes the ultimate Strawberry Cheesecake Bars, and Lawman Johnson makes Strawberry-Basil Compote from the Recipe Box.

How to Make Strawberry Cheesecake Bars

Strawberry-Basil Compote
Ashley Moore
/
Ashley Moore
Strawberry-Basil Compote

About Season 14: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 14, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison return along with a handful of test cooks. The experts cook regional specialties from across the U.S., such as Texas potato pancakes, St. Paul sandwiches, carne guisada, and more. Season 14 features 13 half-hour episodes packed with culinary expertise to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.

Preview of COOK'S COUNTRY: Season 14

Join The Conversation + Share Recipes: COOK'S COUNTRY is on Facebook, Instagram

Presented by and distribute by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News