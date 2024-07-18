COOK'S COUNTRY: Summer Berry Desserts

Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, host Bridget Lancaster makes Mixed Berry Buckle, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the history of baked fruit desserts.

Ingredient expert Jack Bishop talks about thickening agents.

Bryan Roof makes the ultimate Strawberry Cheesecake Bars, and Lawman Johnson makes Strawberry-Basil Compote from the Recipe Box.

About Season 14: In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 14, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison return along with a handful of test cooks. The experts cook regional specialties from across the U.S., such as Texas potato pancakes, St. Paul sandwiches, carne guisada, and more. Season 14 features 13 half-hour episodes packed with culinary expertise to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level.

