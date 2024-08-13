Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT
"Ganden: A Joyful Land" is a look at the lives and remembrances of the remaining generation of monks to have studied at the monastery in Tibet where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 

Likened by Buddhists to the Vatican City, Ganden is considered the most influential monastery of Tibetan Buddhism. Monks lived in the monastery for more than 500 years before a brutal invasion drove them to India. The film is a look at the lives and remembrances of the remaining generation of monks to have studied at the monastery in Tibet where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.

DOC WORLD: Ganden: A Joyful Land | Trailer

For more than 500 years, monks lived in Ganden in simplicity and contentment before a brutal invasion drove them to start anew in India. Embodying the strength and joy the faith teaches, survivors of the forced exodus tell of their lives in the old and new Ganden, in Ngawang Choephel’s moving film.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Ganden: A Joyful Land" is available to stream with KPBS Passport.

Credit: Guge Productions

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
