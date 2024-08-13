Saturday, Aug.17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

In Newport, history is found in every plot of ground. Samantha learns about the hidden history of a Colonial-era cemetery whose gravestones tell the story of the African American experience in Rhode Island. The famous Cliff Walk reveals spectacular views of windswept Atlantic and Gilded Age mansions. Then, it's out on the water so Samantha can try her hand at harvesting clams.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Newport, Rhode Island

