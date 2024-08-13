Give Now
SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Newport, Rhode Island

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2024 at 11:49 AM PDT
Lobster dinner in Newport, RI.
WETA
/
APT
Lobster dinner in Newport, RI.

Saturday, Aug.17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

In Newport, history is found in every plot of ground. Samantha learns about the hidden history of a Colonial-era cemetery whose gravestones tell the story of the African American experience in Rhode Island. The famous Cliff Walk reveals spectacular views of windswept Atlantic and Gilded Age mansions. Then, it's out on the water so Samantha can try her hand at harvesting clams.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
