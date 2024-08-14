Premieres Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Aaron Bastian (left) appraises a 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW RECUT “Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 4 on PBS.

Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with appraisal that include George Sosnak baseballs and Hank Aaron-signed photo, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards, and 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter. One is $50,000!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Lark E. Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Japanese lacquer writing box, ca. 1900, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW RECUT “Idaho Botanical Garden, Part 4” on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream for a limited time. Download the free PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok