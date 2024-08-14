Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT on YouTube + NPR on KPBS FM

Follow the live special coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, co-anchored by NEWS HOUR's Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. PBS News Special: Democratic National Convention will be live streamed on pbs.org/newshour and the PBS News Hour YouTube page. (embedded below too)

WATCH LIVE: 2024 Democratic National Convention | DNC Night 4 | PBS News special coverage

Also, Scott Detrow will host NPR’s coverage with NPR National Political and White House Correspondents present during all days of the convention on KPBS FM.