PBS News Special: Democratic National Convention

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT
PBS
Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT on YouTube + NPR on KPBS FM

Follow the live special coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, co-anchored by NEWS HOUR's Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. PBS News Special: Democratic National Convention will be live streamed on pbs.org/newshour and the PBS News Hour YouTube page. (embedded below too)

WATCH LIVE: 2024 Democratic National Convention | DNC Night 4 | PBS News special coverage

Also, Scott Detrow will host NPR’s coverage with NPR National Political and White House Correspondents present during all days of the convention on KPBS FM.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
