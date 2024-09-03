Thursdays, Sept. 5 - Sept. 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

The award-winning British mystery series stars Michael Kitchen as DCI Christopher Foyle, a man of few words and rock-solid convictions. Set in a quiet English coastal town during WWII and in London during the Cold War's early days, rich in moral complexity and period details, the upright, laconic detective is tasked with investigating cases on the home front of his coastal community.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Fifty Ships” Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sam's boarding house is bombed and valuables disappear, alerting Foyle to an organized ring of looters. After the father of one of the suspected looters is found dead on the beach, Foyle and Milner's investigation leads them into conflict with British efforts to secure the donation of American Aid and the crucial start of Lend-Lease in the war.

Greenlit Productions / APT Amanda Root (Elizabeth Lewes) and Michael Kitchen (Christopher Foyle) in a scene from episode 1 of Foyle's War: Season 2.

Episode 2: “Among the Few” Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - At the London headquarters of a multinational company, a young secretary plummets to her death. In Hastings, a member of the Home Guard is killed. Foyle and Milner discover how these deaths are linked and how money talks a universal language, even in wartime.

Greenlit Productions / APT Damian O'hara (Sean O'Halloran) flirting with Lisa Kay (Connie), in a scene from episode 2 "Among The Few," Foyle's War: Season 2

Episode 3: “War Games” Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a British food corporation signs a secret agreement with the Nazis to provide essential food services to the enemy during wartime, murders result.

Greenlit Productions / APT Detective Superintendent Christopher Foyle (center), driver Samantha "Sam" Stewart (left), and Detective Sergeant Paul Milner in a scene from episode 203 "War Games," FOYLE'S WAR Season 2

Episode 4: “The Funk Hole” Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Foyle's investigation of the death of a young black marketeer and stolen food is interrupted by his suspension on charges of sedition.

APT Samantha Stewart and DS Milner in a scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 2, episode 204 "The Funk Hole"

Watch On Your Schedule: This series is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Produced by Greenlit Productions / Distributed by American Public TV