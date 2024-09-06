Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

This episode features Robert Downey Jr. (THE SYMPATHIZER) with Jodie Foster (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY), Anthony Mackie (TWISTED METAL) with Tyler James Williams (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY) and Emma Corrin (A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD) with Elizabeth Debicki (THE CROWN).

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Robert Downey Jr, Jodie Foster, and more (Preview)

PBS SoCal presents the 20th season of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced by PBS SoCal, the new season of half-hour specials will offer audiences four episodes of exclusive, one-on-one conversations with the biggest television stars who are expected to contend this Emmy® season. Hosted by VARIETY Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis and VARIETY Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson.