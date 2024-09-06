Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:05 AM PDT
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app

This episode features Robert Downey Jr. (THE SYMPATHIZER) with Jodie Foster (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY), Anthony Mackie (TWISTED METAL) with Tyler James Williams (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY) and Emma Corrin (A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD) with Elizabeth Debicki (THE CROWN).

VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Robert Downey Jr, Jodie Foster, and more (Preview)

PBS SoCal presents the 20th season of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced by PBS SoCal, the new season of half-hour specials will offer audiences four episodes of exclusive, one-on-one conversations with the biggest television stars who are expected to contend this Emmy® season. Hosted by VARIETY Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis and VARIETY Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
