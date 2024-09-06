VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS: Robert Downey Jr, Jodie Foster, and more
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app
This episode features Robert Downey Jr. (THE SYMPATHIZER) with Jodie Foster (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY), Anthony Mackie (TWISTED METAL) with Tyler James Williams (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY) and Emma Corrin (A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD) with Elizabeth Debicki (THE CROWN).
PBS SoCal presents the 20th season of the Primetime Emmy® Award-winning series VARIETY STUDIO: ACTORS ON ACTORS. Co-produced by PBS SoCal, the new season of half-hour specials will offer audiences four episodes of exclusive, one-on-one conversations with the biggest television stars who are expected to contend this Emmy® season. Hosted by VARIETY Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis and VARIETY Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson.