Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In the early 1920s, inventor Jacques Bolsey aimed to disrupt the film industry with a motion picture camera for the masses: the iconic Bolex. But little was known about the immigrant inventor until his great-granddaughter uncovers his forgotten family archive and embarks on a journey to reveal his epic story.

Beyond the Bolex: Extended Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: "Beyond The Bolex" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits: Director: Alyssa Bolsey. Editors: Alyssa Bolsey, Tyler Purcell, Julie Janata, Fabian Eggenschwiler, Vincent Pluss, Carlos David Rivera.