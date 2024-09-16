Give Now
Beyond The Bolex

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 16, 2024 at 3:39 PM PDT
Beyond The Bolex artwork
Alyssa Bolsey
/
PBS
Beyond The Bolex artwork: inventor Jacques Bolsey (right) and daughter (left). A young filmmaker discovers a treasure trove of family artifacts and unravels mysteries surrounding her visionary great-grandfather.

Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In the early 1920s, inventor Jacques Bolsey aimed to disrupt the film industry with a motion picture camera for the masses: the iconic Bolex. But little was known about the immigrant inventor until his great-granddaughter uncovers his forgotten family archive and embarks on a journey to reveal his epic story.

Beyond the Bolex: Extended Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: "Beyond The Bolex" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits: DirectorAlyssa Bolsey. Editors: Alyssa Bolsey, Tyler Purcell, Julie Janata, Fabian Eggenschwiler, Vincent Pluss, Carlos David Rivera.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
