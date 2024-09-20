Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Atlantic City - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:46 PM PDT
Douglas Deihl (left) appraises a Navajo Germantown blanket, ca. 1855, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Douglas Deihl (left) appraises a Navajo Germantown blanket, ca. 1855, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1" airs Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Animated Pig Pull Toy, ca. 1900

2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market including a Walt Whitman inscribed Memoranda, 1906 – 1909 Buffalo Bill & Pawnee Bill posters, and an 1870 Cornelius Krieghoff oil painting. One is updated to $150K-$250K!

Ken Gloss (right) appraises a Walt Whitman-inscibed Memoranda ca. 1875, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Ken Gloss (right) appraises a Walt Whitman-inscibed Memoranda ca. 1875, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1" airs Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS

Suzanne Perrault (right) appraises a Grueby Cuenca seagull tile, ca. 1915, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1” premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Suzanne Perrault (right) appraises a Grueby Cuenca seagull tile, ca. 1915, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1" premieres Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
