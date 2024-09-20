Premieres Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: Animated Pig Pull Toy, ca. 1900

2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market including a Walt Whitman inscribed Memoranda, 1906 – 1909 Buffalo Bill & Pawnee Bill posters, and an 1870 Cornelius Krieghoff oil painting. One is updated to $150K-$250K!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Ken Gloss (right) appraises a Walt Whitman-inscibed Memoranda ca. 1875, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS

Join The Community + Share Stories: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, #antiquesroadshow