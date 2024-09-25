VOCES: AMERICAN HISTORIA: THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF LATINOS (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, Sept. 27 - Oct. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app + Encores Tuesdays, Oct. 8 - Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

EPISODE GUIDE:

Join host John Leguizamo as he examines the accomplishments and rise of the Great Empires and civilizations in Mexico, South America and the Caribbean, from the Taino to the Olmec, Inca, Maya, Aztec, and more. Despite the fact that they were ultimately decimated by the conquistadors, these societies had an enduring influence on culture, agriculture, and the sciences. Instead of focusing on the "discovery" of a new world, the episode tells the story of the fall of the great civilizations that were already here before Columbus landed, while also challenging the cultural narrative around our understanding of these great empires and what truly led to their destruction.

Explore how Latino DNA was woven into the identity of the United States before its inception and has been pivotal all along the way. John Leguizamo reflects on Pre-Colonial North America, the American Revolutionary War, the Mexican American War, the Civil War, and Westward Expansion as we learn how Latino participation has influenced the course of the nation's history. Despite facing severe discrimination and violence, Latinos were present and contributed in pivotal ways to the fabric of this nation. This episode highlights key figures and events in the colonization throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Central America, illustrating how Latinos helped build the United States we know today.

John Leguizamo reflects on the rise of the new empire, the United States, and the challenges faced by Latinos in preserving their cultural identity. Throughout the 20th century, Latinos were often relegated to the fringes of mainstream society. Nonetheless, they made profound contributions to the fabric of the U.S. and beyond. Young Latino activists were among the first to fight for civil liberties and equal education, while on the battlefield, Latino patriots overcame discrimination to become heroes. Reflecting on his journey, John learns that Latinos are not just an asterisk in history, but that Latino history is the history of the United States.

