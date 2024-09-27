Give Now
AMERICA REFRAMED: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:17 PM PDT
With war in El Salvador, people fled to countries like the United States. And for immigrants living in a time of uncertainty, their new home of Mount Pleasant in Washington, D.C. became a community that honors family, culture, and more.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sunday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2

On May 5, 1991, people took to the streets of Washington, D.C.’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood to protest the police shooting of a young Salvadoran man, Daniel Gomez. Through testimony, song, poetry, and street theater, "La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered" weaves together the collective memory of one of D.C.’s first barrios and dives into the roots of the '91 rebellion.

La Manplesa Film on Instagram / Facebook

AMERICA REFRAMED: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered | A Change in Community
AMERICA REFRAMED: Beyond the Lens with Ellie Walton | Interview

Credits: Filmmakers Ellie Walton and Cindy Centeno

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
