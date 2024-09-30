DEATH IN PARADISE: Season 13

Premieres Fridays, Oct. 4 - Nov. 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursdays, Oct. 17 - Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not available in the PBS app)

Murders and mojitos. Fresh off the plane, a British detective joins the police force on the luscious Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Indulge in Season 13 of the beloved sun-soaked murder mystery, DEATH IN PARADISE. Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on the idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces, including a 100th episode celebration and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns. Don't miss out on the warm-hearted and light-hearted whodunnit.

Death in Paradise Series 13 - Trailer | BBC

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: The team is rocked when commissioner Selwyn Patterson is shot at the yacht club as he celebrates 50 years of police service.

Episode 2: Commissioner Selwyn Patterson struggles in the wake of his shock shooting. As the team rally round him, will he be able to bury his demons and move on? Elsewhere, the local community is rocked by a murder at a care home when a game of bingo gets horribly out of hand. But could someone really kill over something as trivial as that? As the case takes on a series of jaw-dropping twists and turns, Neville and the team realise that this case is so much more than it first appeared on the surface.

Episode 3: A famous chef is poisoned at the grand opening of his latest hotel during a cooking competition in which various hopefuls compete for the head chef position. The team are left confounded when they realise that the victim didn’t consume anything that day that the contestants hadn’t consumed themselves. So how, then, was the poison administered? How was he the only one who wound up dead? Whilst Catherine finds herself entangled in the case, when an old friend becomes a murder suspect, Neville and the team dig deep and unravel secret after secret, soon realising that nothing in this case is what it seems.

Episode 4: After an island-wide blackout causes havoc in Honoré, the team trace the source to a local substation and discover an electrocuted dead body. On first appearances, it seems like a tragic accident, but when Neville and the team investigate the computer repair shop where the victim worked, they discover a hidden world of data mining and crypto currency. It turns out the victim was stealing electricity in order to mine thousands and thousands in crypto. With so much money at stake, it soon becomes clear that this was no accidental death after all. The only problem is that all three suspects were together at the time of the victim’s electrocution. So if it was murder, how did they do it?

Episode 5: Marlon receives a mysterious phone call from his old boss, who sounds badly injured as he begs him for help. It’s a blast from his criminal past, and someone he’s not spoken to since joining the police force. When Marlon hurries over, he’s horrified to find his former boss dead – having been shot. And the only witness is a parrot...Marlon’s determined to solve the case, insistent that – although his former boss dabbled in criminality – he wasn’t a bad guy. But when the team uncover two potential suspects, they’re frustrated to find themselves at a stalemate. Whilst one suspect has every opportunity but absolutely no motive, the other has every motive but a rock-solid alibi.

Episode 6: The team are confounded when a tourist is stabbed whilst travelling down one floor, all alone, in a hotel lift. It transpires that the victim was severely ill, and coming to St Marie had been on her bucket list. But the case takes an even stranger turn when the team discover the victim’s written bucket list, and travelling to the Caribbean is nowhere to be found! As the team start to investigate the victim’s loved ones, they discover a family with numerous skeletons in their closets - whilst an ominous woman watches everything unfold from the shadows. Meanwhile, an old face returns to St Marie, but isn’t met with open arms from everyone.

Episode 7: The team find themselves split between Saint Marie and the gorgeous island of Saint Auguste, attempting to investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist. On the surface, it looks like a clear-cut accident. But when the team uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realize nothing is quite what it seems in this case. Meanwhile, DI Neville Parker prepares to make a huge next step in his life, and a familiar face returns.

Episode 8: It’s the team’s most confounding puzzle yet when a passenger boards a flight to Dominica but then seemingly vanishes mid-flight, only to be found back on Saint Marie soil... shot dead. The pilot and flight attendant deny ever seeing the victim on their plane, raising the team’s suspicions. Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie – it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair. Neville starts to question whether he’s losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth. Meanwhile, an old face has returned, and Neville has a huge decision to make.

Credits: Created by Robert Thorogood. BBC One. Red Planet Pictures