San Diego Mayoral Debate 2024: KPBS News Special

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV

Hear firsthand from Mayor Todd Gloria and challenger Larry Turner as they answer questions about their plans to tackle some of San Diego's key issues.

Moderated by KPBS Public Matters investigative reporter Amita Sharma along with panelists Scott Lewis, CEO and editor-in-chief of Voice of San Diego; Jamie Self, managing editor of inewsource; and Andrew Bowen, metro reporter for KPBS, presented live from the KPBS studios.