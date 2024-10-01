San Diego Mayoral Debate 2024: KPBS News Special
The candidates running for San Diego mayor will join KPBS for a live debate on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and challenger Larry Turner will debate the most pressing issues facing San Diegans including housing and homelessness, public safety, and money matters. This live debate will be moderated by KPBS Public Matters investigative reporter Amita Sharma along with panelists Scott Lewis, CEO and editor-in-chief of Voice of San Diego; Jamie Self, managing editor of inewsource; and Andrew Bowen, metro reporter for KPBS.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV
Hear firsthand from Mayor Todd Gloria and challenger Larry Turner as they answer questions about their plans to tackle some of San Diego's key issues.
Moderated by KPBS Public Matters investigative reporter Amita Sharma along with panelists Scott Lewis, CEO and editor-in-chief of Voice of San Diego; Jamie Self, managing editor of inewsource; and Andrew Bowen, metro reporter for KPBS, presented live from the KPBS studios.