Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 2, 2024 at 3:15 PM PDT
Singer Wendy Kokkelkoren and violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren perform in "The Maestro and The European Pop Orchestra: Love and Peace Concert"
Kenneth Tan
/
PBS
Singer Wendy Kokkelkoren and violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren perform in "The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert"

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday , Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Experience the unique and harmonious blend of pop and classical music from this vibrant orchestra, led by violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren. With his wife, singer Wendy Kokkelkoren, Guido and his orchestra guarantee a musical experience full of romance, emotion, passion, and energy. Filmed in the Netherlands at Kerkrade’s Market Square.

The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren and Roy Verbeek perform in "The Maestro &amp; The European Pop Orchestra: Love &amp; Peace Concert."
Kenneth Tan
/
PBS
Violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren and Roy Verbeek perform in "The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert."

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News