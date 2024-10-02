Premieres Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday , Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Experience the unique and harmonious blend of pop and classical music from this vibrant orchestra, led by violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren. With his wife, singer Wendy Kokkelkoren, Guido and his orchestra guarantee a musical experience full of romance, emotion, passion, and energy. Filmed in the Netherlands at Kerkrade’s Market Square.

The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Maestro & The European Pop Orchestra: Love & Peace Concert" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.