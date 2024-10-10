Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

What makes the perfect Cacio e Pepe? Milk Street stops at nothing to find out! Christopher Kimball travels to Rome, where he learns that there are endless ways to make this seemingly simple dish with only three ingredients. Then, Rose Hattabaugh unlocks the meaty side of zucchini with Zucchini Carbonara, and Rosemary Gill offers a creamy, dairy-free version of pesto, Spaghetti Parsley with Pesto.

MILK STREET TV / APT Rigatoni Carbonara with Zucchini

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

MILK STREET TV / APT Spaghetti with Parsley Pesto (Spaghetti al Pesto di Prezzemolo)

Watch On Your Schedule: "In Search of Cacio E Pepe" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: In Search of Cacio e Pepe

Distributed by American Public TV