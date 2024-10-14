SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Civil War's Lost Massacre

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Originally a supply depot for Union forces in Kentucky, Camp Nelson became the site where 10,000 Black soldiers trained in the Civil War. But in the war’s last months, these soldiers were attacked by bitter Southerners. Their remains have never been found, and a team is dedicated to finding them to memorialize their service and heroism.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | The Civil War's Lost Massacre

Shane Seley / Wide Awake Films / PBS Actors portray soldiers of the 5th U.S. Colored Cavalry gathering in their downtime at Camp Nelson to learn how to read and write.

Credits: A production of Wide Awake Films for The WNET Group and Kentucky Educational Television. Directed by William Eichler. Narration Written by Laurens Grant. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Produced by Julia Barnett. Executive Producers for Wide Awake Films are Shane Seley and Michael Mavretic. For KET: Shae Hopkins, Nancy Southgate, and Matt Grimm are executive producers. For SECRETS OF THEDEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.