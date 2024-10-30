Stream now with the PBS app

Doctor Madblood returns for his 49th annual Halloween Special. This year’s movie is the 1923 silent classic "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," starring Lon Chaney Sr. (aka “The Man of a Thousand Faces”) for his use of make-up to change himself for his roles). Other favorite cast members join the doctor to make this year’s special a show to remember.

Doctor Madblood's 49th Halloween Hullabaloo

DOCTOR MADBLOOD has been a television icon in Hampton Roads for over 40 years. The original inspiration for the MADBLOOD show occurred when the show's creator, Jerry Harrell, realized that there was no local TV of genuine creativity, and he hoped to remedy the situation. The results skyrocketed the show in popularity for its quirky and off-the-cuff humor.