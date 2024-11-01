Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Sioux Beaded Vest, ca. 1876

Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers. Was a Sioux beaded vest, ca. 1876, a Ruth Muskrat Bronson archive, or a Carrie Bethel basket the top $75,000 to $150, 000 find?

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Allan Katz (left) appraises a Woodlands carved ash burl bowl, ca. 1800, in Bismarck, N.D. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Celebrating Native American Heritage” airs Monday, November 4 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1933 Jim Thorpe letter, in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Celebrating Native American Heritage” airs Monday, November 4 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

