Premieres Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

SALUTE TO SERVICE returns to PBS this November to celebrate our nation’s veterans, past and present, through inspiring military stories and heartfelt musical performances.

Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration: Craig Morgan performs "Soldier"

Hosted by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton, the show features performances from musical guests, including country legend Craig Morgan, nine-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride, trombone-playing singer-songwriter Aubrey Logan, and active-duty soldiers from the United States Army Field Band and their musical ensembles — the Six-String Soldiers, the Jazz Ambassadors, the Concert Band, and the Soldiers’ Chorus — who pay tribute to all six branches of America’s Armed Forces.

Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration: Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon"

Watch On Your Schedule: “Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration” will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

The 2023 Salute to Service concert is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration: Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece"

Credits: Produced by Snap Snap Productions with Habib Azar as executive producer and director. It is written by Master Sgt. Pamela Daniels, Master Sgt. Lauren Urquhart, and Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Martin. Master Sgt. Lauren Urquhart and Master Sgt. Pamela Daniels are the U.S. Army Field Band producers. Christopher Farley is executive in charge for PBS.