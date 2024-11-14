Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live" was captured in high definition and recorded in surround sound over two evenings in December 2014 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, the group’s hometown.

Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live: Preview

The program features songs from their ever-popular Mannheim Steamroller Christmas annual tour, including the iconic “Deck the Halls” arrangement by Grammy Award-winning composer Chip Davis, “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen,” “Silent Night,” and a special performance of “Greensleeves” featuring Elyse Davis, the daughter of Chip Davis. New performances from composer/producer Davis’ early career “Fresh Aire” series include “Toccata” and Four Rows of Jacks.”

