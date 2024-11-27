Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS returns to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a special broadcast featuring performances from the 23rd Annual Americana Honors. For more than two decades, this celebration of roots music has honored the leading lights of the Americana field while showcasing unique performances and collaborations from pioneering mainstays and trailblazing newcomers.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Presents: 23rd Annual Americana Honors

The program is filled with musical highlights from award-winning legends, buzzworthy new artists and longtime fan favorites, among them (in order of appearance): Duane Betts, Blind Boys of Alabama, Waxahatchee featuring MJ Lenderman, Noah Kahan, Jobi Riccio, Fantastic Negrito, Larkin Poe, Sarah Jarosz, Dwight Yoakam, Shelby Lynne, Sierra Ferrell and Emmylou Harris with Rodney Crowell.

Courtesy Austin PBS/AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. Photo by Scott Newton Sierra Ferrell, 23rd Annual Americana Honors, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

Recorded live at Nashville’s historic “Mother Church,” the Ryman Auditorium, in September 2024, The Americana Music Association’s 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony is a celebration of the confluence of roots, blues, soul, folk and country music. For the 13th year, the producers of AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, in conjunction with producers Martin Fischer, Michelle Aquilato, and Jed Hilly for the Americana Music Association, proudly deliver a special ACL Presents.

Courtesy Austin PBS/AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. Photo by Scott Newton Fantastic Negrito, 23rd Annual Americana Honors, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

Setlist:



Duane Betts “Blue Sky”

Blind Boys of Alabama “Work Until My Days Are Done”

Waxahatchee w/MJ Lenderman “Right Back To It”

Noah Kahan “Dial Drunk”

Jobi Riccio “For Me It’s You”

Fantastic Negrito “Samson and Delilah”

Larkin Poe “Bluephoria”

Sarah Jarosz “Jealous Moon”

Dwight Yoakam “Fast As You”

Shelby Lynne “Gotta Get Back”

Sierra Ferrell “American Dreaming”

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell “Return of the Grievous Angel”

Courtesy Austin PBS/AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. Photo by Scott Newton Emmylou Harris with Rodney Crowell, 23rd Annual Americana Honors, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville