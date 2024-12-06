Give Now
MJ Lenderman makes the everyday profound on 'Manning Fireworks'

By Raina Douris Miguel Perez
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:24 AM PST

In a world full of distractions, MJ Lenderman is paying attention. You can hear it his lyrics: Images, references and things that might simply be in the background to most people become almost profound in his songwriting.

It's a kind of storytelling Lenderman, who also plays in the band Wednesday, started gaining recognition for when he released his last album, 2022's Boat Songs — and he's mastering that storytelling on his latest record, Manning Fireworks.

Now, the singer-songwriter from Asheville, N.C., is being profiled by the likes of GQ and The New York Times. But that heightened profile also brings new challenges, especially as a songwriter.

"It's just confusing, at times, to see what people attach to you," he says. "I don't want to write towards that, now that this version of myself has been created by bands or the internet or whoever. I want to stay as true to myself as possible."

In today's session, Lenderman joins us to talk about creativity, songwriting, staying true to himself and what helps him do that, like reading the work of Southern authors like Harry Crews.

"One thing that I did learn about from them is writing from your own perspective and writing about the things you do know about. That's a good way to be a convincing writer," Lenderman says.

Plus, Lenderman performs live in the World Cafe studio.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

