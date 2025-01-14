Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Sichuan Kitchen

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:02 PM PST
Sichuan Red-Braised Beef
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television
Sichuan Red-Braised Beef

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, Christopher Kimball learns Sichuan cooking secrets from Fuchsia Dunlop, starting with Sichuan-Style Cold Poached Chicken with Double Sesame Sauce, a flavorful take on chicken salad.

Sichuan-Style Cold Poached Chicken with Double Sesame Sauce
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION
/
APT
Sichuan-Style Cold Poached Chicken with Double Sesame Sauce

Wes Martin explores toban djan, an essential Sichuan ingredient, to prepare Sichuan Red-Braised Beef.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Sichuan Kitchen

Then, Rosemary Gill gives a lesson on Tofu 101 and makes Spicy Broccolini with Seared Tofu and Sesame Oil.

Spicy Broccolini with Seared Tofu and Sesame Oil
Connie Miller
/
APT
Spicy Broccolini with Seared Tofu and Sesame Oil

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Toban Djan Tasting
Pantry Insider, Toban Djan, MSM issue 44, Mar-Apr 2024
/
APT
Toban Djan Tasting

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News