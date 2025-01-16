Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

The world faces a demographic time bomb: populations are rapidly aging and birthrates are plummeting, with huge implications for the future of work, pensions, and healthcare. Is a slow-moving crisis inevitable or can we adapt before it's too late? Guest: Jennifer Sciubba, President & CEO, Population Reference Bureau.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Global Baby Bust

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television