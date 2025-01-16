We want to hear from you: How are San Diego’s floods impacting you one year later?

On Jan. 22, 2024, unprecedented flooding wreaked havoc on the lives of thousands of San Diego residents. Southeast San Diego was hit especially hard.

The intense rainfall in the span of just a few hours laid bare the longstanding inadequacies of San Diego's stormwater infrastructure. And it provided a glimpse into the future, when climate change is likely to hit low-income communities of color the hardest.

Long after the floods have subsided, many residents' lives have not returned to normal . Devastated homes and businesses require costly, time-consuming repairs. Many are calling for accountability and transparency from city officials.

KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you: Were you displaced or affected by the January 2024 floods? What do you remember about that day? How are you coping now? What are your questions about the status of the stormwater system in San Diego?

Tell us below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Also, leave your contact information, if you’re interested in participating in our program about the January 2024 floods.